Jadcherla MLA’s “inspection”; Official alleges harassment

According to reports, Revenue Inspector Venkat Reddy alleged that the MLA had damaged his mobile, besides abusing him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 11:45 PM

Mahbubnagar: Taking serious objection to the Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy’s behaviour, Revenue Inspector Venkat Reddy is likely to take up the issue with the Collector and the Joint Collector.

The Revenue Inspector explained that he was seeking the help of a retired MRO in clearing pending land dispute applications.

Despite officer informing the MLA that he was working on Sunday as per the Joint Collector’s orders, the MLA shouted at the officer and abused him, he said.

Upset over the incident, Venkat Reddy decided to seek employees associations support and raise the issue with Collector and Joint Collector, reports said.