Jagadish Reddy takes opposition to task

Says Cong, BJP leaders criticising KCR for political brownie points

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy cautioned Congress and BJP leaders not to make baseless allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao just for political brownie points.

Speaking at a TRS preparatory meeting of Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates MLC elections at Nagarjuna Sagar, Jagadish Reddy said the Congress and BJP leaders had no moral right to criticise the Chief Minister who was striving hard for the development of the State and the welfare of its people. “Opposition leaders are levelling allegations against the Chief Minister only with a political motive. Congress leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who represented the district in the Assembly for two decades, had not shown any interest in developing erstwhile Nalgonda district though they were Ministers in the Congress government,” he said, adding that they had no right to talk about the development of the district.

Stating that Congress governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh did not make any effort to solve the fluoride issue in the district, Jagadish Reddy said the TRS government, however, had freed the district from the clutches of fluoride by supplying the Krishna water to every house.

Stating that erstwhile Nalgonda district had seen significant development in the last six and a half years, he said three medical colleges — one each in Nalgonda and Suryapet and an AIIMS in Yadadri-Bhongir district — had come up, bringing the super-speciality healthcare facilities closer to people. Earlier, the people of the district were forced to travel over 100 km to reach Hyderabad for super-speciality services. The industrial park at Dandumalkapur, Yadadri thermal power plants and the development of Yadadri temple would remain in the history of the State, the Minister said.

Coming down on the Centre, he alleged that it had been adopting pro-corporate policies detrimental to the interests of the poor. The rise in fuel prices was also causing financial burden on the common man, he added.

Listing out the welfare schemes of the State government for different sections of people, he asked the graduate voters to think twice before exercising their franchise in the graduate MLC elections. The educated youth should support the TRS in the larger interests of the State, he said.

Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the State government had filled 1.3 lakh vacancies in the last six and a half years, and another 50,000 would be filled soon. People should not subscribe to the false propaganda of the opposition on jobs. He dared the BJP leaders to prove if there was any discrepancy in the figures shown by him on the recruitment. The State government had also raised the salaries of its 3.24 lakh employees, including contract and outsourcing staff.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Tera Chinnapa Reddy, former MLC Karne Prabhakar, TRS State general secretary Thakkelapally Ravinder Rao and Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Ramachandra Naik and others were present.

