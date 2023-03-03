Jagadish Reddy visits dragon fruit farm in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy is examining the dragon fruit farm at Ranzole village in Sangareddy district on Thursday evening.

Sangareddy: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy visited the dragon fruit farm of Basvanthpur Ramesh Reddy at Ranzole village near Zaheerabad.

A few days after a news article on the innovative practices of Ramesh Reddy was published in these columns (https://telanganatoday.com/dragon-fruit-farm-becomes-spectacle-with-led-lights-for-additional-light), Jagadish Reddy decided to visit the farm and interacted with Ramesh Reddy to understand the practice of dragon fruit farming. Since he had serious interest in taking up dragon fruit cultivation on his farm, the Minister spoke with Ramesh Reddy and his father Narasimha Reddy for nearly three hours.

When Jagadish Reddy enquired whether Ramesh Reddy could supply some saplings to take up plantation on his farm, the young farmer agreed immediately. He also discussed the variety of dragon fruit plants, yield and the process of marketing. The Minister also enquired about the possibility of processing the dragon fruit to use in the food and wine industry.

The young farmer was on cloud nine after receiving the Minister at his farm. Horticulture Officer from Nalgonda Ananth Reddy and others accompanied the Minister to the farm.