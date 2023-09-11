Jagan Mohan Reddy destroying democracy: TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Destroying Amaravati was the first step taken by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy after assuming power. The Rajareddy constitution is adopted in Andhra Pradesh, he said.Soon, we will reveal the corruption of CM Jagan.

By PTI Updated On - 05:11 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying democracy in the state of amassing vast wealth in a short time.

He said that TDP would reveal the corruption of the chief minister.Jagan is destroying democracy in the state. The police are working in an undemocratic way. The Union government is not involved in Chandrababu Naidu’s arrests, he said.

The former minister accused Reddy of destroying Amaravati after being elected as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Destroying Amaravati was the first step taken by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy after assuming power. The Rajareddy constitution is adopted in Andhra Pradesh, he said.Soon, we will reveal the corruption of CM Jagan.

How Jagan’s assets have increased? Everything will be out soon. How did CM Jagan earn lakhs of crores of rupees in a short span? Twelve chargesheets were filed on CM Jagan by the CBI. How did he build five palaces? How did he earn crores of rupees?he said.

While reacting to government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, claim that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is the architect of several scandals and looted public money Yanamala Ramakrishnudu questioned ruling party leaders Who is the economic offender in the state? and asked, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, had looted crores of rupees and been remanded for 16 months in jail. The CID fabricated the reports and arrested former CM Chandrababu Naidu. He further accused the CID and Jagan government of deliberately implicating Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. Chandrababu Naidu is innocent in this case.

He was intentionally involved in the skill development scam case by the CID and the Jagan government. To present a return gift to CM Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. Jagan and YSRCP are responsible if Chandrababu Naidu is harmed. He has a worldwide image,he said.

Naidu was sent to judicial custody on Sunday after his arrest on Saturday morning.

Also Read TDP lodges complaint with Andhra Governor regarding Chandrababu’s detention