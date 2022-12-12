Jagan, Yamini bag top honours at Gaudium Stadium Run

Hyderabad: Jagan Reddy and Yamini Kothari bagged top honours in the male and female categories of the 24hrs Solo Run event of the Gaudium Stadium Run organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society held at the Gaudium Sportopia, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Jagan completed 417 laps and covered a distance of 166.8 km to clinch the title. Yamini emerged champion with 301 laps by running 120.4 km in 24hrs.

In the 12hrs Solo Run, Tumram Ramesh with 319 laps (127.6 km) won the men’s event while Deyani Haldar with 202 laps (80.0km) crowned as female champion. A total prize money of Rs 2,64,000 was given to the winners.