Jagdish Reddy takes on Jana Reddy for going back on debate challenge

Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy said that the Congress leader was rejected by the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections when he tasted bitter defeat.

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Sunday took on senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy for going back on the challenge to an open debate on the development in the district, stating that the latter was living in a world of illusion believing he was still a big leader in State politics.

Launching the TRS membership drive at Haliya in the district, Jagdish Reddy said age was not a parameter for the status of any political leader. “Services rendered to the people and contribution for development in his area was the real factor that decides whether the leader is big. People of Nalgonda district know about Jana Reddy’s contribution to the development of the district for the last 35 years,” he said, adding that the Congress leader was rejected by the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections when he tasted bitter defeat.

Pointing out that Nalgonda remained the most backward district during the 60 year rule of Congress in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said successive Congress governments had shown no interest in solving the problems faced by the people of Nalgonda district. “Is it not a fact that fluoride cases spread to hundreds of villages from one village and crippled the lives of two lakh people during the time of Congress rule?” he asked.

Stating that Jana Reddy himself had thrown the challenge for an open debate on development of Nalgonda district, Jagadish Reddy said: “When I accepted his challenge, the Congress leader back-tracked. He should explain to the people why he is not ready for the debate now.”

He said that the self-proclaimed big leader should clarify why water was not released to Mudimanikyam major in his Assembly constituency when he represented to the Legislative Assembly form the Assembly constituency for three decades time.

He said that the TRS government has solved all the issues in Nalgonda district including fluoride issue in just six and half years. Nalgonda district topped in paddy crop production in the state, he added.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government at the centre, he said that increase in prices of LPG gas, petrol and diesel have created hardship in the country. The hike in prices of petrol and diesel would have an indirect impact on prices of essential commodities, he added.

Rajya sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, TRS state general secretary Takkelapally Ravinder Rao and Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Ramachander Naik were also attended the programme.

