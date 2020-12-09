Jagtial: Kavitha fulfils vow at Kondaswamygutta temple

Before MLC elections, local TRS leader Jagan Goud tied a ‘mudupu’ (vow) at Kondaswamygutta temple for the victory of Kavitha in MLC polls.

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Jagtial: MLC K Kavitha has fulfilled her vow to make the offering at Kondaswamygutta temple of Jaggasar, Metpalli mandal on Wednesday.

As she won the polls, Kavitha fulfilled her promise of the offering by removing mudupu and performing special pujas in the temple on Wednesday. She also performed pujas at Renuka Yellamma temple of Toddy Tappers Association. Members of the Association felicitated MLC by draping a shawl.

Later, Kavitha attended the wedding ceremony of Vedari, granddaughter of a local TRS leader Ganga Reddy.

