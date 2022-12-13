Jagtial MLA condemns Bandi Sanjay’s comments on CM KCR, Kavitha

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar condemned the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments against Chief Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Jagtial: Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar condemned the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLC K Kavitha and termed the comments as baseless.

Terming Kavitha as a tigress, he said that the MLC cooperated with CBI officials even if the latter questioned her for seven hours.

The BJP leader had no moral right to criticize Kavitha since the latter had spread the Telangana culture and tradition across the world through Telangana Jagruthi.

Previous government had neglected Bathukamma festival. However, after the formation of a separate state, the Telangana government has started celebrating the festival on a grand scale by constructing Bathukamma ghats in villages.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he informed that the central government led by the BJP registered cases against TDP Rajya Sabha MPs CM Ramesh and Sujana Chowdary.

However, the center was not talking about cases after the duo joined the BJP. The MLA found fault with the union government for not sanctioning funds for Karimangar-Jagtil road even after eight year of coming to power at the center.

He also found fault with BJP president for not talking about the road during his praja sangrama yatra in the district.