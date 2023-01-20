Jagtial municipality opposes draft master plan

Special meeting of Jagtial municipality was organized under the leadership of Chairperson Boga Sravani here on Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar speaking in special municipal council meeting held on Friday.

Jagtial: Jagtial Municipal Council passed a unanimous resolution opposing the draft master plan and urged the government to constitute a committee for preparing a fresh master plan.

In the wake of growing opposition for the implementation of the draft master plan of Jagtial town, a special meeting of Jagtial municipality was organized under the leadership of Chairperson Boga Sravani here on Friday.

Local MLA M Dr Sanjay Kumar also participated in the meeting, which passed a unanimous resolution demanding the government to cancel the draft master plan following the protests from the villagers.

Later, speaking to reporters, Sanjay Kumar found fault with the opposition Congress and BJP leaders for politicizing the issue and provoking the people for their political gains.

Though no farmer was participating in the protests, activists of various political parties were continuing agitations projecting themselves as farmers, he alleged.

Jagtial town had not made any progress during Jagtial MLC T Jeevan Reddy’s regime, he alleged and said that the master plan prepared by the Congress party was plagued with all problems without any vision.

Reminding that it was only a draft master plan for Jagtial, he said that he was ready to discuss the master plan issue with MLC Jeevan Reddy if invited.

Responding on the continuous agitations, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, in a statement released on Thursday, announced that the draft master plan would be totally revised to exclude the villagers located on the outskirts of Jagtial town.

Assuring to protect the interests of the farmers, he said that the draft master plan would be completely revised to shift the industrial, public, private sector, recreation zones to the government lands.