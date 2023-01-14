Jagtial master plan: MLA Sanjay Kumar assures to protect lands of farmers

Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar made it clear that not a single inch of the land of farmers would be acquired as part of the Jagtial master plan and assured to protect the lands of farmers.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the MLA said the Central government had issued orders for preparation of the master plan for every 20 years. As part of it, one of the organizations has carried out the survey.

Admitting that some mistakes were done in preparation of the master plan due to a few officials, he said that it was just a draft plan and there was a possibility to make changes to it. There was a change to raise objections up to 60 days.

As demanded by the MLC T Jeevan Reddy, he would take the responsibility for the master plan. The master plan prepared during the time of the Congress government was full of mistakes and a number of people faced troubles to get permissions for house constructions.