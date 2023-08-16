Yadagirigutta police arrests six persons; 52 grams of hashish paste seized

The Yadagirigutta police on Wednesday arrested six persons and seized 52 grams of hashish liquid paste from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:43 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bhongir M Rajesh Chandra was holding a media conference at Bhongir on Wednesday

The arrested were Dakuri Yadagiri (26) and Gopagani Vishal (26) from Hasmithpet, Pillala Shiva Kiran (21) from Old Bowenpally, Karne Pavan (25) from Gandhi Nagar, Karne Tharun (22) from Jeedimetla and Karne Chitti (20) from Shapoor Nagar in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhongir) M Rajesh Chandra said after seeing the police conducting a vehicle check at Yadagirpally, the accused, who were traveling on two motorcycles, took a U-turn and tried to escape from the spot. The police chased them for more than two kilometres and took them into the custody. 52 grams of hashish liquid paste was seized from their possession, he added.