Jaipur-Hyderabad trains to have additional stoppage at Kishangarh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad special trains have been provided with an additional stoppage at Kishangarh Railway Station.

The South Central Railway (SCR) in a press release informed the passengers that Train No.07115 Hyderabad-Jaipur will have the additional stop at Kishangarh as arrival at 3.25 am and departure at 3.27 am.

Similarly, Train No.07116 Jaipur-Hyderabad will have the Kishangarh stop at 4.41 pm and departure at 4.43 pm.