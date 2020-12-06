James Pattinson heaps praises on MI teammate Jasprit Bumrah

He was impressive on his outing as he picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:35 am

Hyderabad: Australian pacer bowler James Pattinson rated Indian bowler and his teammate at the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah as the best in the world.

Pattinson was recruited by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for veteran T20 specialist Lasith Malinga. He was impressive on his outing as he picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches. Pattinson had a lot of respect for Bumrah. “Boom (Bumrah) is one of the best, if not the best, T20 bowler in the world. And he’s a fantastic guy. The biggest thing was just how much he loves talking about cricket…and he was happy to share a lot of information around his bowling mindset. He bowls a lot more than I thought he would at training. He just bowls and bowls and bowls…you see how switched on he is,” Pattinson said.

“You watch him bowl and just think ‘how does he do that?” I picked his brain. I was asking about his yorkers and how he gets them so good; he likes to bowl from a higher position and a few other things,” he added.

