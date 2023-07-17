Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC

By IANS Updated On - 11:39 AM, Mon - 17 July 23

Jammu: An infiltration bid was foiled by the army and police in a joint operation at the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Pooch sector, officials said.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs, according to sources. “Early morning today, an infiltration bid was foiled at the Gen Area Poonch and the joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police is in progress,” the army said. Meanwhile, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal additional searches in the area are also currently underway. Further details are awaited, the spokesman said.