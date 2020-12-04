Jangaon: ACB traps Gundala SI for accepting bribe

ACB officials have caught the SI while taking the cash from Ganesh at the police station

Jangaon: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have caught Gundala Sub-Inspector Bhukya Chander while he was accepting Rs 40,000 bribe at police station under Warangal police commissionerate limits on Friday. According to the ACB officials, SI Chander had arrested one Khasim and seized a vehicle on charges of illegally transporting the PDS rice a month ago and he had reportedly demanded Khasim, who was released from prison on bail, ‘monthly mamool’. Unable to give the ‘mamool’, Khasim approached the ACB, which organised a trap and caught SI Chander while accepting the bribe.

When Khasim phoned the SI to give the cash, the latter asked him to hand over the money to a petrol bunk manager Ganesh. Following this, Khasim gave the cash to Ganesh. Meanwhile, the ACB officials have caught the SI while taking the cash from Ganesh at the police station.

