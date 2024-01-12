Jangaon DMHO and Junior Assistant land in ACB net

DM&HO Dr S. Prashanth demanded the bribe from K. Sravanthi, outsourcing employee at the Obulakeshavapur primary health centre (PHC), to issue regular posting orders to work at Raghunathpalli and to process her pending salary bills from September 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 08:54 AM

Jangaon: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught Dirstrict Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and a junior assistant while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a pharmacist in Jangaon district on Thursday.

Unable to pay the money, Sravanthi approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the duo. A case has been registered.