ACB goes after corrupt officials

Nabs eight employees, including four cops, on graft charges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 09:55 PM

ACB Director General CV Anand asked personnel to keep a watch on the activities of the corrupt officials. Officials working in different departments have been caught red-handed

Hyderabad: In a proactive approach, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has upped the ante in its fight against corruption and gone all out against dishonest officials across the State.

As part of these efforts, in the last fortnight or so, the agency has caught eight government officials, including four policemen, for allegedly demanding and taking bribes from people. On Monday, the ACB caught a woman Sub-Inspector working at the Asifabad police station when she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a person.

Sub-Inspector T Rajyalakshmi had allegedly demanded the bribe from one Yahiya Khan, who was involved in an accident case. Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the Sub-Inspector redhanded. In another case, the ACB caught Samala Srikanth, a depot manager of the TSRTC Huzurabad depot, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a bus driver for allegedly doing official work. The depot manager had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from him.

In yet another case, the ACB caught K Someshwar, a drug inspector in Nalgonda, when he accepted a bribe of Rs 18,000 from the in-charge of a private charitable hospital for clearing a licence for a pharmacy. Since CV Anand took charge as ACB chief last year, there has been an increase in the number of ACB traps across Telangana. Officials working in different departments, particularly Revenue, Police, Municipal and Panchayath Raj, have been caught red-handed by the ACB officials.

In similar cases earlier this month, the ACB sleuths caught a Sub-Inspector of the Meerpet police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from one Subash.

Sub-Inspector B Saidulu had demanded the bribe for showing official favour. In a separate case, the ACB caught a constable and a Sub-Inspector of the Madhapur police station for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person to settle his case in the Lok Adalat. Sub-Inspector M Ranjith Kumar and Constable Vikram were caught at the police station red-handed. ACB Director General CV Anand had reportedly asked the ACB personnel to keep a watch on the activities of the corrupt officials and in a professional manner attend to the