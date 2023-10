Janmabhoomi express cancelled from October 12 to 16

According to a railway release here, train No, 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express leaving Visakakhapatnam from October 12 to 15 and train No. 12806 Lingampalli- Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express leaving Lingampalli from Oct. 13 to 16 will be cancelled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Due to safety works in Guntur Division of South Central Railway the Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express has been cancelled from October 12 to 16.

