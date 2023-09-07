Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

A tiny tot attempts to break ‘Utti’ at Sri Krishna Puja at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations were held with religious fervor at different places in the district on Thursday.

Utlotsavam was organised at residential areas and schools on the day. As part of Janmashtami celebrations tiny tots dressed like Lord Krishna and Radha performed Sri Krishna Puja at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalayam at Guttala Bazaar in the city.

Children dressed in traditional clothes joined ‘Utlotsavam’ where they competed with each other to break ‘Utti’ , an earthen pot hung at a height. Even if it was a holiday, children and their parents attended the festival celebration in the school, said the school headmaster Santosha Gautam.

The school president Dr. Gongura Venkateswarlu, secretary N Srinivasa Rao, committee members Surekha, joint secretary Charan, teachers, non-teaching staff and parents participated in the programme, the headmaster said.