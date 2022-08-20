Japan govt’s new campaign to boost alcohol sales receives criticism on social media

| Japan Govts New Campaign To Boost Alcohol Sales Receives Criticism On Social Media

By varun keval Published: Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Representational Image.

The Japanese government’s new campaign “Sake Viva!” has triggered quite a debate on social media platforms. Citizens of Japan are letting their dissent known on social media, with many criticizing the new scheme.

Japanese authorities have asked its citizens to consume more alcohol as the country has seen a constant decline in alcohol sales and revenue collection. So it has started a new campaign to increase liquor sales and make people drink more.

The campaign announced by Japan’s National Tax Agency has urged its citizens, individuals or groups, to come up with new ideas and services to help increase its liquor sales.

Citizens in the age group of 20 to 39 can take part in the campaign, and the last date to submit applications is September 9, according to the official website.

The new campaign evoked anger and surprise among its citizens.

“Maybe it’s because there’s still a mood that I can’t talk to unless I drink alcohol,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This country doesn’t care about people’s health as long as it makes money.” tweeted another.

Another added, “The liquor industry will probably be saved the most by lowering the liquor tax.”

Here are a few other reactions:

Japan wants to destroy its future. Can't they see what alcohol is doing in south africa🙆🏿‍♀️🤔 — Mma_Motlotlegi🇿🇦🇧🇼💎 (@Keit_Mangope) August 19, 2022

If you want proof that governments the world over care far more about money than they do about health, consider that in Japan they are actively encouraging more people to drink alcohol so they can tax them for it. — Scot Chegg 🌸💜 (@midgard_misfit) August 18, 2022