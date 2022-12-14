Japanese firm Taikisha to invest Rs 126 crore in Hyderabad

Nicomac Taikisha Cleanrooms will set up its third manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 126.2 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:04 AM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Nicomac Taikisha Cleanrooms will set up its third manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 126.2 crore. The announcement was made in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Taikisha is a 110-year-old Japan-based engineering company and it has acquired Nicomac Cleanrooms.

Also Read Daifuku to invest 450 crore in Telangana

Taikisha is a pioneer in setting up cleanrooms and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning for electronic devices, lithium-ion battery manufacturing, food industry and hydroponic farming. It manufactures and constructs cleanroom facilities for pharmaceutical and vaccines in sterile industries.

The company’s cleanrooms are installed in major pharmaceutical industries in India and abroad. The company is presently operating two manufacturing units at IDA Bollaram in Hyderabad.

It is proposing to set up a third manufacturing facility to expand its cleanroom production and to start producing HVAC systems by transferring technology from Japan.

For this purpose, the company has planned to invest Rs 126.22 crore. The production output from the new manufacturing facility will cater to Indian, Japanese and Asian markets.

Nicomac Taikisha will also explore the possibilities of creating a major manufacturing base for their entire product range in Telangana to meet the demand of the Indian as well as the export market.