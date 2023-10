Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) Delivers Once Again | India vs England World Cup Highlights

India plays England today in Lucknow in the ICC World Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah gives the best opening by picking early wickets for India to defend a low target of 230.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

