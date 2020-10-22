Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami have become lethal with yorkers

It was a lesson to any young paces to watch these two bowlers bowl those lethal yorkers in the Super Overs. Indian Fielding coach R Sridhar was all excited with the performances of Bumrah and Shami.

By | Published: 12:03 am 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: This IPL in the UAE has seen some masterful exhibition of `yorker’ deliveries by India’s pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. In fact, in the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, there was a lively contest of `yorkers’ between the two speedsters in the Super Overs before Shami had the last laugh for Kings XI.

It was a lesson to any young paces to watch these two bowlers bowl those lethal yorkers in the Super Overs. Indian Fielding coach R Sridhar was all excited with the performances of Bumrah and Shami. ”It augurs well for Team India in the coming Australian tour. Both Shami and Bumrah will be the key bowlers as they are best in business,’’ he said.

Sridhar added that since the ball is stopping and coming, both Bumrah and Shami have nicely executed this delivery. “Bumrah has always been a good exponent of yorkers although he missed quite a few in the initial stages of the tournament when he bowled full tosses. But Shami has been superb with his yorkers. He has developed it nicely. It is a reflection of mindset and he is a very confident bowler now. Bumrah has a lot of self-belief.’’

Young Kartik Tyagi (Rajasthan Royals) and left-arm seamer T Natarajan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) too have impressed Sridhar. “Natarajan has experimented with yorkers very well. He is someone who has quietly climbed the ladder. Tyagi is a case of work in progress. He has the big heart to bowl in big matches. There is something about him,’’ he pointed out.

Former Indian pace bowler TA Sekar, who is now in the Talent Scout team of Mumbai Indians, said yorkers are a difficult delivery to execute. “Even sometimes seasoned bowlers get wrong with yorkers and they are apprehensive to bowl this delivery because it is a two-way weapon — either it is a full toss or a wicket-taking delivery. And places like Sharjah, the ball will go out of the ground.’’

The tall bowler said Shami is a revelation with yorkers in this IPL. “Shami has begun bowling more yorkers now. So is Natarajan. “If you are not confident then there is no point in bowling these deliveries. That is what is advocated by most of the coaches. It is all about practice. For instance, Malinga perfected the yorker through hard work at the nets. “He keeps two shoes and then tries to hit them at the nets. A day before the match he will bowl at least 15 to 20 yorkers. It is the most difficult delivery. You can bowl an outswing, good length, bouncer, but yorker needs perfection.’’

Sekar pointed out Shami has all variety of deliveries up in his sleeves. “He can swing, reverse and has a deceptive bouncer. What is interesting is that he has become a much better bowler in white ball cricket. He has developed the knuckle ball too. During the Covid-19 lockdown period, he worked on his bowling in a farmhouse. Unless you practice, you cannot be a confident bowler.’’

On Bumrah, Sekar said the pace bowler has one big advantage and that is his action. “For a batsman, it is difficult to read, whether he is going to bowl a slower one or yorker or a bouncer.

The batsman will come to know just before the release of the ball. For other bowlers, a batsman can see from his delivery stride and you will get a clue. But in Bumrah’s case, the arm action is very fast like Wasim Akram. The ball sometimes holds his length or he cuts the ball. Bumrah has developed a lot of variations. I think by working with Malinga while playing for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has become a confident bowler, particularly with his yorkers. He is also bowling the slow yorkers very well like Malinga.’’

