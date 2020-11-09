Jawan from Telangana among 4 killed near LoC

By | Published: 12:06 am

Nizamabad: A jawan from Nizamabad was among four security force personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants who were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the militants along the LoC in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. The militants made an abortive bid to infiltrate into this side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during the night, the officials said.

Ryada Mahesh (26) a native of Komanpally village of Velpur Mandal in Nizamabad district married last year. He joined the Army in 2015 and was posted in Kashmir since the last five years. Both his parents are farmers while his younger brother is working as migrant labor in UAE.

