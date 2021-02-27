Jayesh Ranjan felicitates State paddlers

S Fidel R Snehit and Akula Sreeja had won a bronze medal each in the men and women’s categories at the UTT 82nd National Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:37 pm 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT Department and Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy felicitated State table tennis player S Fidel R Snehit, coach Somanth Ghosh at the LB Stadium, on Saturday.

Both Snehit and Akula Sreeja had won a bronze medal each in the men and women’s categories at the UTT 82nd National Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium recently. While Snehit had won a national medal for the State after almost 50 years, Sreeja became the first female paddler from both Telugu speaking States to win a medal at the nationals. Sreeja, however, could not attend as she is in Doha to participate in a tournament.

Meanwhile, Jayesh Ranjan said the achievement of these two paddlers is a great matter of pride for the State of Telangana. He hoped that both the paddlers will achieve many more laurels for the State and the country in the future. He revealed that the State is going to come out with a Sports Policy soon and will help all the players. He also lauded their coach Somnath Ghosh for his contribution in their success. SATS chief Venkateshwar Reddy also lauded the players and said the Chief Minister is promoting the sport in the State in a big way.

Vice Presidents of India Table Tennis Federation and Telangana Table Tennis Association President Prakash Raju also attended the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .