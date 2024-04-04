JD Foundation helps a poor family to run an eatery in Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 05:32 PM

Kothagudem: The members of JD (Join for Development) Foundation, Bhadrachalam have come to the rescue of a poor family and helped the family to start a small scale business. Shailaja and Mahesh, a couple who work as daily labourers in the old market, earn a meagre income and the foundation members wanted to help them to start their own business. The members provided a push cart and utensils required for running a small scale food business.

The Chamber of Commerce secretary Kambhampati Suresh Kumar inaugurated the hotel. He said that the activities by JD Foundation for the last three years in the name of Upadhi Bharosa aimed at making the poor financially self-reliant and stand on their own feet were laudable, he said.

Suresh Kumar said that in two Telugu states it was at Bhadrachalam the foundation for the first time started Upadhi Bharosa and similar activities were being carried out by other NGOs after being inspired by JD Foundation, he said.

JD Foundation convener Murali Mohan Kumar informed that it was the 19th shop the foundation set up in Bhadrachalam and surroundings. Upadhi Bharosa programme was being carried out with a slogan ‘bye bye to freebies, jai jai for those who work hard’.

The foundation coordinator Hansi Pawan Kumar, Vinila Devi, Kadali Nagaraju, Konjerla Nagesh and others were present.