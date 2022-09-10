JEE Advanced results to be declared on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be declared by the IIT-Bombay on Sunday.

Following the results announcement, category-wise all India ranks of successful candidates will be made available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ and text messages will be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

The entrance test was conducted for about 1.56 lakh candidates on August 28. Provisional answer keys for the test were hosted on the website and the last date to submit feedback on the keys concluded on September 4.