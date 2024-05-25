24,000 TS students to write JEE

Saturday, May 25, 2024
Published Date - 25 May 2024, 10:48 PM
Hyderabad: Over 24,000 students from Telangana registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scheduled for Sunday. The examination will be conducted in two sessions with paper — I from 9 am to 12 noon and paper — II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The examination will be organised in centres located in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sathupally, Siddipet, Suryapet, etc.

