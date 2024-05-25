24,000 TS students to write JEE

The examination will be organised in centres located in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sathupally, Siddipet, Suryapet, etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 10:48 PM

Hyderabad: Over 24,000 students from Telangana registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scheduled for Sunday. The examination will be conducted in two sessions with paper — I from 9 am to 12 noon and paper — II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The examination will be organised in centres located in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sathupally, Siddipet, Suryapet, etc.