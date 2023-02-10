Kothagudem: Girls of Tribal Gurukul excel in JEE Main 2023

According to college officials, 38 students of the college appeared for the exam, out of which 23 girls qualified for JEE Advanced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

TS Residential Junior College for Girls (ST) principal M Devadasu congratulated students who excelled in JEE Main, at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Friday

Kothagudem: The students of TS Residential Junior College for Girls (ST) at Bhadrachalam in the district have excelled in JEE Main (2023) and qualified for JEE Advanced.

According to college officials, 38 students of the college appeared for the exam, out of which 23 girls qualified for JEE Advanced.

Also Read 93 TMREIS students crack JEE Main 2023

Among them B Hemasree scored 84.529 percentile, G Saisalya 79 percentile, B. Kavya 77.4 percentile and K. Lakshmi 70.7 scored percentile. College principal M Devadasu said the students were likely to get seats in the top 10 NITs and IIITs. The principal congratulated students at a programme held in the college on Friday.

With the suggestions and advice of Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Gautham Potru and the encouragement of ITDA APO (General) David Raju along with the effective training given by the teachers, the students were able to excel in JEE Main, the principal said.