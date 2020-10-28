Jeep accident: One body found in well at Gavicherla near Warangal

The police launched the search operation soon after the accident for the missing people, but they found only body in the well after pumping out all the water from the well.

Warangal Rural: The police have retrieved one body from the roadside open well in which a Jeep fell on Tuesday evening near Gavicherla village of Sangam mandal in the district. Though it was feared that at least four people drowned in the agriculture well after the driver lost control over the vehicle and plunged into the well, only the body of the driver, who was identified as Doni Satish (27) of Enugal village of Parvathagiri mandal, was retrieved from the well.

It was believed that about 15 or 16 people were travelling in the jeep from Warangal to Nekkonda town at the time of the mishap and 11 were rescued on Tuesday. The police launched the search operation soon after the accident for the missing people, but they found only body in the well after pumping out all the water from the well. The Jeep was also taken out with a huge crane.

As the bushes and trees surrounded the well, the area had to be cleared before the big machines could place themselves in a position to carry out the work. “The water from the well was completely pumped out overnight but no dead bodies were found inside except the body of the driver stuck in the vehicle. The bed of the well was thoroughly searched for any bodies stuck inside but none were found,” said ACP, Mamnoor, Shyam Sunder, who monitored the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), M Mahender Reddy has appreciated Parvathagiri Inspector P Kishan and the police for taking up the search operation in-time and minimizing the casualties. Terming the accident unfortunate, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister for tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathod expressed their regret over the incident. They asked the officials of the concerned department to set up warning signs near wells along main roads and other measures like constructing a wall on the roadside where there is a well along with the road to prevent this kind of mishaps.

