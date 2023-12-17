Jeevan Reddy criticising Harish Rao for Ministerial berth: Deshapathi Srinivas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Deshapathi Srinivas condemned the allegations of Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy against former Minister and MLA T Harish Rao, terming it a mere attempt to gain attention of the Congress leadership and to get a Cabinet post. He said while Jeevan Reddy was genuinely eligible to the Minister’s post, he must not stoop low for the post.

In a strong counter to Jeevan Reddy’s remarks, Srinivas told mediapersons that none differs with the fact that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was a Congress statesman. “However, people have strong objections to the way how the Congress high command humiliated him, especially after his demise. By denying him a funeral and a memorial in Delhi, the Congress leadership disrespected not only him, but also the hurt the self-respect of crores of people in Telangana. Harish Rao only highlighted that,” he said.

The BRS legislator said the Congress leaders had no moral right to criticise BRS legislators. He pointed out that in last 10 years, the Congress elected representatives never raised their voice against the Centre’s decision to merge seven mandals along with Sileru hydel power plant in Telangana with Andhra Pradesh. “With more than 70-80 members in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress refrained from raising the issue. The lone BRS member K Keshava Rao questioned the Centre over the injustice meted out to Telangana,” he added.

He criticised the Congress MPs from Telangana for raising questions in the Parliament over corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and other issues, but failing to question the Centre over its failure to fulfill assurances under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act including Railway Coach Factory. He pointed out that none of the Congress MPs from Telangana fought against the Centre when the latter refused to purchase paddy from farmers in the State.