Jessica Chastain leads new Audible Original ‘The Space Within’ premiering on June 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Audible Inc., has just announced the star-studded cast of its upcoming Audible Original scripted podcast, ‘The Space Within’. The thrilling and emotionally-grounded eight-episode scripted sci-fi mystery will be executive produced and performed by Academy Award-winning actor Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, ‘George & Tammy’), who will be joined by Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale, Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn (‘The Exorcist’), Michael Stuhlbarg, Shea Whigham, and Carmen Ejogo.

The producers are Topic Studios, in association with Freckle Films, Solaris Productions, and Ramble Road. Written by Greg O’Connor and Josh Fagin, and directed by Stephen Winter, ‘The Space Within’ will premiere exclusively from Audible on June 15.

The Audible Original will follow Dr. Madeline Wyle (Chastain), an internationally acclaimed psychiatrist specialising in trauma and PTSD. When she discovers a string of patients with the same, seemingly supernatural, repressed memories, she is forced to risk her reputation and career to confront the possibility that the memories of alien abduction might be real.

“‘The Space Within’ dynamically blends elements of sci-fi, mystery and thriller,” commented Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible. “The podcast’s riveting sound effects and storyline are headlined by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale and Ellen Burstyn – each of whom brings their complex characters to life. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Topic.”

“It’s been a dream bringing ‘The Space Within’ to life with Jessica, our friends at Audible, Greg, Josh, Stephen, and the rest of our incredible team,” said Christy Gressman, VP of Podcasts for Topic Studios.

‘The Space Within’ is the fourth instalment from Topic Studios’ development and production deal with Audible to produce a slate of Audible Original podcasts.