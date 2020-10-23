Jewellery for the minimalists

Check out these brands started by four women entrepreneurs that dole out accessories as funky as they come

No matter how much you dress up, it’s just not complete without accessorising. But finding the right accessories can be a difficult task. From traditional jewellery such as maang tikas, earrings, necklaces and bracelets to trendy designs in rings, waist chains and chokers, here’s a list of brands to watch out for before you attend your next party.

Oshri accessories

The name Oshri means “My Happiness” in Hebrew and Amita Gagrani’s label Oshri accessories will certainly make her patrons happy with the compliments that come their way when they wear one of her designs. Launched in September last year, the label’s success is underscored by their focus on German silver, brass, oxidised silver in designs that are anything but common.

It’s a good mix of traditional and indo-westerns concepts in maang tikas, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, kadas, rings, etc. The brand keeps track of what’s in, so one is sure the design they are wearing is on point all the time.

Ezpra

Those who like to make a statement with everything they wear should hit up the home-grown jewellery brand Ezpra started by Esther in July this year. Her line is quite unique as her jewellery is handmade by North Indian artisans. Most of the designs are made by the founder herself.

Worth a mention are her raptor and cygnet (swan-shaped) earrings, baroque pearl-embedded earrings, and hoops with baroque pearls. She plays around with jewellery boxes too, so there is no dearth of variety. For the kind of designs, the price range is pretty reasonable starting from Rs 400. She delivers pan-India.

Retrend Jewellery

Another funky brand is Retrend Jewellery started by fashion enthusiast Pragathi and Prachi Goyal in Jaipur. They do a bunch of trendy designs in earrings, rings, pendants, waist chains, chokers, glares, etc.

Spinning off traditional elements are their cowrie inspired hoops, wristlets, rings, and mid-rings, cowrie flower chokers, etc., apart from the usual range of accessories. The site is updated pretty frequently, so even if you miss out on your favourite accessories, there is something improved and better on the way too.

Berserk

Girls who love some boho chic jewellery in their collection can check out Delhi-based Berserk which does a lot of trendy designs. Worth a dekko are their moonstone fan earrings, disc tassel earrings, vine cluster loops, and lily loops that go from day to night effortlessly.

The brand, started in 2015, has now begun taking orders for online deliveries. They also do bags, but there isn’t much variety there, so better stick to what they do best, which is earrings.

