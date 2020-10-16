JNTU-H holds virtual convocation on Friday

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday gave a call to the engineers to come out with innovations and compete at the global level so as to make India proud and self-reliant.

Delivering the Chancellor’s address at the IX Convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) in a virtual mode from Raj Bhavan, she said engineers have an important role in translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat into a reality.

“You have so many opportunities to contribute to the country and fulfil your ambitions for innovation by participating in Make in India, Start-up India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat and other initiatives launched by the government,” she added.

Delivering the convocation address, DRDO chairman and Department of Defence R&D secretary Dr G Satheesh Reddy said India has done well over the past three decades in the development of critical defence systems. “We are now self-reliant in missiles and missile technologies, and are one of the very few nations in the world who possess such capability,” he said.

The JNTU-H has conferred Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Dr.Reddy during the convocation. The Governor also praised DGP M Mahender Reddy, who took his doctoral degree on the occasion.

A total of 53 Gold medals were presented to the meritorious students and 78,395 UG, PG and PhD degrees were awarded.

JNTUH in-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayesh Ranjan, Registrar Prof. Manzoor Hussain and other senior faculty members were present.

