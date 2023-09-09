JNTU – Hyderabad extends one-time chance to clear backlogs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad on Saturday provided a one-time chance for candidates to clear their long pending backlog subjects. For such candidates, the university will be conducting special supplementary examinations in the month of October/November.

The last chance is for candidates who completed their class work (double the duration of the course) and availed two-years extra time to clear backlog subjects but could not clear the subjects. Candidates who were admitted to BTech (Reg.), BTech(CCC), BTech (PTDC), BTech (FDH), BPharmacy, MTech (Reg.), MTech (PTPG), MTech (SSS), MTech (CCC), MSc (Reg.), MSc (Part time), MBA (Reg.), MBA (Part time), MCA (Reg.), MoU and all other UG and PG courses have been given the opportunity to clear their backlog subjects and secure required credits for award of degrees.

The examination registration without a late fee can be done at the respective colleges between October 4 and 13.

With a late fee of Rs.100 and Rs.1,000, the registration can be done between October 14 and 20, and October 21 and 30 respectively.

Candidates can also register with a late fee of Rs.2,000 and Rs.5,000 between October 31 and November 3, and November 4 and 8 respectively.