Telangana: New technological university in the offing

New varsity being planned on the lines of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)- Hyderabad

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 18 March 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Technical Education Department is drawing up plans to establish a new technological university, which is aimed at bolstering technical education and innovation, catering to the growing demand for skilled manpower.

To be tentatively called the Telangana Technological University, the new varsity is being planned on the lines of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad, which is the first technological university in the country.

As part of a study tour to establish skill universities in the State, a team of officials from the Education Department recently visited the Gujarat Technological University, which offers diploma, UG and PG engineering and PhD programmes. Following the tour, officials learnt to have proposed setting up a new technological university.

Unlike JNTU-H, the new technological university will offer diploma programmes, apart from the regular engineering and pharmacy programmes, to begin with.

The newly sanctioned Government Engineering College at Kosgi in Narayanpet district, to-beestablished Government Engineering College at Madhira in Khammam district and nine Government Polytechnics that are planned to be upgraded to engineering colleges may operate under the new technological university.