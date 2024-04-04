TS EAPCET 2024 registration surpass last year’s count

Of the total registrations this time, 2,33,517 were for engineering, 87,819 for AP and 268 were for both streams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: Registrations for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 have surpassed last year’s count even before closure of applications without a late fee.

A total of 3,21,604 applications were received by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad till the last count on Thursday as against total registrations of 3,20,683 during the last year.

Last year, the engineering stream received 2,05,351 applications, while the Agricultural stream attracted 1,15,332 applications. Applications for this year, according to official, will further shoot up as the last date for registration without the late fee concludes on Saturday.

As per the TS EAPCET notification, the already submitted application can be edited between April 8 and 12. The deadline to register with a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500 is up to April 9 and 14, respectively.

Applications will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 till April 19 and May 1, respectively.

The entrance test will be conducted from May 7 to 11 with AP scheduled for May 7 and 8, while the engineering stream will be held from May 9 to 11.