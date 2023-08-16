Telangana adds one more constituent college under JNTU



By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 06:40 AM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Starting this year, more students can pursue engineering courses in the constituent colleges of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad as the State government has added one more constituent college under the varsity.

The Higher Education department has recently accorded approval for establishment of JNTU Engineering College at Mahabubabad, which will be operational from the academic year 2023-24.

Five courses – BTech CSE, BTech CSE (Data Science), BTech ECE, BTech EEE and BTech Mechanical Engineering programmes with 60 seats in each course have been permitted by the department. Over the period of the next four years, the college will have a total intake of 1,200.

The government permitted the new college based on recommendations of the TSCHE’s expert committee recommendations. Prior to the recommendation, the committee along with JNTU-Hyderabad officials toured the district and found 70 acres of land suitable for the setting up of the college at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore.



This is the third constituent college permitted by the State government since 2014.

Earlier, it permitted University Colleges of Engineering at Rajanna Sircilla and Wanaparthy districts, and University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Sultanpur.

With the new college, there will be six constituent colleges under the varsity.

“The university will be commencing the operations from this academic year itself. We will ask the local administration to hand over a temporary building,” a senior official said.

The seats in the new college will be filled up in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 special phase counselling that is commencing on Thursday.

As many as 19,049 seats in different engineering programmes are up for grabs in the special phase counselling. Of the total, 3,034 seats are in computer science and engineering, 2,630 in electrical and electronics engineering, 2,542 in mechanical engineering and 2,505 in civil engineering.

