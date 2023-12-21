JNTU-Hyderabad gears up for grand global alumni reunion

The meet will be inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of the university.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad is all set to host its global alumni meet on its campus on December 22 and 23. The meet will be inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of the university.

Various events including industry academic conclave, talk on entrepreneurship track and panel discussion on conventional career track, cultural, sport and recreational activities have been planned as part of the event. So far, the university has a total of over 16,000 registered alumni.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering seminar hall, developed with the contributions from JNTU-Hyderabad alumnus of Department of Mechanical Engineering 1971-1975 batch and Pragati Green Meadows & Resorts Limited Chairman Dr. GBK Rao will be launched by the Governor, a press release said.

Another alumnus Kanhaiyalal Lohiya, Chairman, Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt. Ltd., contributed Rs.1 crore towards corpus fund of JNTU Hyderabad alumni foundation, while Janapriya Engineers’ Syndicate founder and chairman, and alumnus of 1976 Civil engineering batch, K Ravinder Reddy contributed Rs.10 lakh for renovation and face-lifting of Civil engineering seminar hall.

The BTech ECE 1994-1998 part-time batch students donated 17 advanced computers to the cyber security laboratory and the alumni of USA Chapter sponsored air conditioners to the reading hall of ladies hostel.