JNTU-Hyderabad sets ball rolling for 109th Indian Science Congress

A huge stage is being planned in the university’s play ground in Kukatpally campus where main events are likely to take place

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, which is gearing up to host the prestigious 109th Indian Science Congress in the last week of February, has sought permission and necessary funds from the State government for the three-day event.

Accordingly, JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy on Thursday wrote two separate letters to the Chief Minister’s Office and Education department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham seeking permission and funds.

In the letter to the CMO, the officials mentioned that Rs.10 crore would be required to host the three-day event and sought the same from the government. The officials also wrote to the Department of Science and Technology seeking funds for the event, which is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) has already given its nod for holding the science congress in the JNTU-Hyderabad. With this, the university officials have commenced necessary arrangements including constitution of various committees including reception, registration, and transportation.

A huge stage is being planned in the university’s play ground in Kukatpally campus where main events are likely to take place. Some of the sessions will also be conducted in varsity’s constituent college in Sultanpur.