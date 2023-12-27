JNTU-Hyderabad to soon house State’s largest Data Centre

The forthcoming Data Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad is poised to become the largest in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad will soon be home to the State’s largest Data Centre.

The Adani ConneX Private Limited has come forward to set up the centre in the university at a cost of Rs.5 crore.

JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Registrar Prof. M Manzoor Hussain, Rector A Goverdhan and Adani ConneX Private Limited associate general manager Rajesh held talks on setting up the Data Centre on varsity campus here on Wednesday.

The Data Centre, which will come up in the newly constructed alumni building, will aid the university to safely secure information pertaining to students of the university, which can also extend data hosting services to companies and other colleges in the State. Currently, the university is relying on its small servers to host the information pertaining to the university and its students.

Apart from storing the information, a computer-lab will be established that will enable university students to take up research activities. The company will be training the university faculty for five-years and hand over the centre to the university.

During the meeting, the JNTU-Hyderabad VC said the university would extend its complete support to the company for establishing the Data Centre. For the first time, the Data Centre was established in IIT-Madras and it was now being set up in JNTU-Hyderabad, Prof. Reddy said, adding that students and other organisations will benefit a lot from such a facility.