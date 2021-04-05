Job alerts for freshers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: UI – UX Designer
Qualification: Any degree
Salary based on previous CTC
Experience: Min 2 Years (Health care devices exp mandatory)
Job Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9346316003
Company: Fretus Folks India Pvt Ltd.
Position: Delivery boy
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Not required
Individuals should have license
Salary: Rs 11,000 per month
Contact: 9137681501 / 7045818212
Company: Kapston Facilities Management Ltd
Position: Pickers and packers
Qualification: Inter or any degree
Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Contact: 9100770978
Company: Telled Marketing
Position: Sales executive
Experience: 1 to 2 years
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Based on previous CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Contact: 9845690809
Company: 3nsirius
Position: Sales executive
Experience: 6 months to 2 years
Salary: Rs 15,000 per month + petrol allowances
Age Limit: 22-28 years (male)
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 6281092049
Company: Ark Finserv
Position: Telecaller
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + incentives
Location: Begumpet (Hyderabad)
Contact: 9493083018
Company: VVC Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Consultants
Experience: 1-2 years in automobile industry
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Contact: 9177504885
Company: Cytomol Diagnostic Lab
Position: Phlebotomist
Experience: 0 to 6 months
Qualification: DMLT/MLT
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9949800305
Company: Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (female)
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Location: Kothapet
Salary: Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000 per month
Individuals should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Height: Above 5’4
Contact: 6309700978
Company: Fine Square Consultancy
Position: Dot Net developer
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9700024635
Company: BuiltIN
Position: Graphic designer
Experience: 1 to 3 years
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Based on previous CTC
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9652299522
Company: Nerfblut Diagnostics
Position: Phlebotomist
Experience: 0 to 6 months
Qualification: DMLT/MLT
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month
Location: Begumpet
Contact: 9154248465
Company: Innov source
Job title: Relationship executives/ telecallers
Qualification:Inter or any degree
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 + PF+ ESI+ incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Age:18 to 30 years
Experience: 0 to 1 year
Vacancies: 250
Contact: 9949255030
Company: eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/experienced individuals
Work profile: 2 wheeler mechanic in automobile industry
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 100
Contact: 8886660788
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: US IT sales executive
Qualification: Any degree
Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9346316003
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: executive/ content writer
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Based on previous CTC
Experience: Min 1 to 2 years (Only healthcare individuals)
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9346316003
Company: Octad Soft
Position: Digital marketing executive
Qualification: Any degree
Job type: Internship
Salary: Based on previous CTC
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9346316003
Company: PVR Ltd.
Position: Commi chef
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Graduation in Hotel Management or any graduate with hotel industry experience
Rotating shift
Salary: Upto Rs 16,500
Experience: 1 to 5 years
Contact: 9652525846
Company: Tendercuts
Position: Butchers (fish, mutton & chicken cutters)
Locations: Kondapur, Manikonda, Chanda Nagar
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 + incentives.
Contact: 7386908352
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: US voice process
Night shift
Experience: 2 to 4 years
Location: Work from home
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month
Contact: Ramya 9390888586
