Job alerts for freshers

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: UI – UX Designer

Qualification: Any degree

Salary based on previous CTC

Experience: Min 2 Years (Health care devices exp mandatory)

Job Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9346316003

Company: Fretus Folks India Pvt Ltd.

Position: Delivery boy

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Not required

Individuals should have license

Salary: Rs 11,000 per month

Contact: 9137681501 / 7045818212

Company: Kapston Facilities Management Ltd

Position: Pickers and packers

Qualification: Inter or any degree

Experience: Freshers or experienced individuals

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Contact: 9100770978

Company: Telled Marketing

Position: Sales executive

Experience: 1 to 2 years

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Based on previous CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Contact: 9845690809

Company: 3nsirius

Position: Sales executive

Experience: 6 months to 2 years

Salary: Rs 15,000 per month + petrol allowances

Age Limit: 22-28 years (male)

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 6281092049

Company: Ark Finserv

Position: Telecaller

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + incentives

Location: Begumpet (Hyderabad)

Contact: 9493083018

Company: VVC Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Consultants

Experience: 1-2 years in automobile industry

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Contact: 9177504885

Company: Cytomol Diagnostic Lab

Position: Phlebotomist

Experience: 0 to 6 months

Qualification: DMLT/MLT

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9949800305

Company: Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (female)

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Location: Kothapet

Salary: Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000 per month

Individuals should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Height: Above 5’4

Contact: 6309700978

Company: Fine Square Consultancy

Position: Dot Net developer

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9700024635

Company: BuiltIN

Position: Graphic designer

Experience: 1 to 3 years

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Based on previous CTC

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9652299522

Company: Nerfblut Diagnostics

Position: Phlebotomist

Experience: 0 to 6 months

Qualification: DMLT/MLT

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month

Location: Begumpet

Contact: 9154248465

Company: Innov source

Job title: Relationship executives/ telecallers

Qualification:Inter or any degree

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 + PF+ ESI+ incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Age:18 to 30 years

Experience: 0 to 1 year

Vacancies: 250

Contact: 9949255030

Company: eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/experienced individuals

Work profile: 2 wheeler mechanic in automobile industry

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 100

Contact: 8886660788

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: US IT sales executive

Qualification: Any degree

Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9346316003

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: executive/ content writer

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Based on previous CTC

Experience: Min 1 to 2 years (Only healthcare individuals)

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9346316003

Company: Octad Soft

Position: Digital marketing executive

Qualification: Any degree

Job type: Internship

Salary: Based on previous CTC

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9346316003

Company: PVR Ltd.

Position: Commi chef

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduation in Hotel Management or any graduate with hotel industry experience

Rotating shift

Salary: Upto Rs 16,500

Experience: 1 to 5 years

Contact: 9652525846

Company: Tendercuts

Position: Butchers (fish, mutton & chicken cutters)

Locations: Kondapur, Manikonda, Chanda Nagar

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 + incentives.

Contact: 7386908352

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: US voice process

Night shift

Experience: 2 to 4 years

Location: Work from home

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month

Contact: Ramya 9390888586

