Jodeghat village on development path in Asifabad

KB Asifabad: The historic Jodeghat, where tribal leader Kumram Bheem martyred eight decades ago and was deprived of basic amenities, is on the path of development over the past six years. The government recognised the importance of the struggle of the tribal legend and laid a special focus on the growth of Jodeghat and surrounding villages situated on the valleys and hills.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the martyrdom anniversary of Kumram Bheem in 2014. He had granted Rs 25 crore to set up Kumram Bheem museum and memorial in Jodeghat. A double-lane road was laid from Hatti to Jodeghat at a cost of Rs 15.70 crore. No Chief Minister visited the valley since India’s independence.

Similarly, a special Ashram School was set up spending Rs 2.95 crore and the construction of the facility is in the final stage. Drinking water is being supplied to Jodegghat and 11 neighboring villages under Mission Bhageeratha scheme. Internal roads have been improved. Cement and Concrete (CC) roads were laid in every street of the tribal habitations.

On the other hand, uninterrupted power is being provided in the tribal habitations. The integrated tribal development agency (ITDA)-Utnoor extended pairs of bullocks and carts to the tribal farmers, helping them in agriculture sector. Locals expressed happiness over the growth that Jodeghat and surrounding remote villages underwent since 2014.

Residents of Jodeghat, Patnapur, Chinnapatnapur, Kolamguda, Shivaguda, Tokenmovad, Babhejari, Chalbadi, Pathaguda, Gopaguda, Pittaguda and Linpatar village were facing many hardships as their habitations were often disconnected from the external world in monsoon. They were struggling to shift their family members to a nearby primary health centre during medical emergencies.

The tribals had no access to safe drinking water and were forced to trek long distances to find a source of hydration. Their children were quitting studies after completing Class V. Now the villages are witnessing rapid development, thanks to the good governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

