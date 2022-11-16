Jogipet man clicks suspicious link on mobile, loses Rs 4.84 lakh from bank account

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:57 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Representational image

Sangareddy: Clicking on a link sent by a stranger cost a man Rs 4.84 lakh in Jogipet town.

According to Jogipet Police, the victim, Pulegari Lakshminarayana, working as a resource person at Srinidhi Customer Service Point in the SBI bank branch in Jogipet, got a fake message on SBI Yono on Tuesday. When he clicked on the message, cyber fraudsters allegedly hacked his account and stole Rs.4.84 lakh from the account.

Lakshminarayana had reportedly deposited the amount in the account after his mother’s retirement. The Jogipet Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.