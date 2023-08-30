Jogu Ramanna bets on Adilabad’s growth for his victory

In an interview with Santosh Padala, Ramanna shares his contribution to development of Adilabad segment and poll plans.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 09:07 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna, who was re-nominated to contest from Adilabad Assembly constituency in the coming polls, said the segment, which cried for attention of rulers for 60 years, underwent an outstanding growth in the last 10 years. In an interview with Santosh Padala, Ramanna shares his contribution to development of segment and poll plans.

TT: How does it feel to be re-selected for Adilabad segment and to be in the fray for fifth time in a row?

Ramanna: It feels great to be re-nominated by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for a record fifth time. I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for reposing faith in me and the public for extending their electoral support to my candidature. The segment witnessed more growth on many fronts in the last two terms than during the ruling of Opposition parties in 60 years.

TT: Tell us about major developmental activities taken up in the last 10 years.

Ramanna: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid a special focus on Adilabad, known for backwardness till 2013. Accordingly, various developmental and welfare schemes were being taken up. The outlay of the programmes and welfare schemes is Rs 4,500 crore. For instance, an interstate-major irrigation project was taken up across Penganga at Korata of Jainath and Chaanka of Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 1,568 crore. Successive governments ignored the project for six decades.

The works of the project reached the final stage. A total of 52,000 acres of agriculture fields in both Adilabad and Boath Assembly constituencies will be irrigated with the advent of the facility. The agriculture sector will flourish and farmers will be able to make profits in farming. Similarly, Sathnala project was renovated, resulting in supply of water to tail-end fields.

TT: Measures taken for ensuring employment opportunities

Ramanna: An IT tower was sanctioned to Adilabad, spending Rs 40 crore and allocating three acres of land in Battisavargaon village. Students who were forced to migrate to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune will be able to find placements at their doorstep.

TT: Tells us about your campaign

Ramanna: The canvassing is slowly gaining momentum. I will request electors to cast their votes for my candidature citing the remarkable growth of the segment witnessed in many spheres post formation of Telangana.

Also Read 150 youngsters join BRS in Adilabad