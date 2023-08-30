150 youngsters join BRS in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:42 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Adilabad: Around 150 youngsters joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of MLA Jogu Ramanna here on Wednesday.

Youngsters belonging to Jai Jawan Nagar in the town became members of the BRS after being impressed by welfare schemes and developmental programmes implemented by the government in the last nine years. They were welcomed into the party by Ramanna with a scarf of the party.

Addressing the gathering, Ramanna said the Centre had reduced the price of LPG cylinders by Rs.200 per unit just because of the forthcoming polls in different States. BRS district president V Narayana and others were present.