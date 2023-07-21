| Johnny Depp Auctions Off His Autographed Self Portrait In Support Of Charity

Fri - 21 July 23

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Johnny Depp‘s fans can get their hands on his signed self-portrait, the creation of which helped him heal during a challenging five-year period of his life, with $200 from each painting sold going to a mental health charity.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, 60, star came up with the idea for ‘Five’ in the studio of his close friend, social caricaturist Ralph Steadman in 2021, and it wasn’t until this year that he got the courage to share the artwork with the world, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He said in a press release, “It’s not the most comfortable thing doing a self-portrait. If the piece resonates with even just one person, this art has purpose.”

The $200 donation will go to Mental Health America, a leading community-based non-profit charity dedicated to the promotion of mental health, well-being and illness prevention. Johnny hailed the organisation as “a wonderful facility and an extremely deserving cause; they do a lot of great work there.”

The art itself is a nod to a Christian Dior Parfums photograph in 2015 for the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star’s Dior Sauvage fragrance shoot by creative director Jean-Baptiste Mondino.

The luxury brand has remained committed to ‘The Tourist’ star, even after his high-profile court cases, including against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny commented, “He’s got a great eye. The great thing about shooting with Jean-Baptiste Mondino is he will never look at any of his photographs or any of his work where the subject’s eyes aren’t somewhere else, or you see something behind the eyes, and Mondino is kind of a master of that kind of thing.”

Johnny returned to the world of music following the defamation trial with ‘Aquaman’ actress Amber, 37. As he awaited the verdict on his US defamation case, which ultimately went in his favour, the ‘Cry-Baby’ star performed shows with late rock legend and longtime friend, Jeff Beck.