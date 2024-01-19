‘Transformative experience,’ says Johnny Depp on directing ‘Modi,’ biopic of Italian painter

Actor Johnny Depp said it was a "fulfilling" and "transformative" experience to direct the biopic of painter Amedeo Modigliani, reported Deadline.

By ANI Published Date - 19 January 2024, 04:12 PM

Titled ‘Modi’, the upcoming biographical drama film marks Depp’s first directing role in 25 years, and stars Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Luisa Ranieri, Sally Phillips and Al Pacino.

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience. I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity. To Al, who requested that I make this film–how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project. Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

The movie was shot mostly in Budapest, Romania, with Al Pacino’s scenes captured most recently back in the States.

According to Deadline, the first behind-the-scenes images have been revealed of Johnny Depp directing biopic Modi, which is wrapping production.

The film follows the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in a 48-hour whirlwind, depicting a tumultuous series of events amid the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War One.

On the run from cops, his wish to terminate his career and leave the city is rejected by his fellow bohemians. Pandemonium reaches a climax when he encounters a collector who has the potential to change his life.

The producers of the film are Depp’s European production company, IN.2 alongside producer Barry Navidi.

Depp most recently starred in the Cannes French-language drama Jeanne Du Barry. Entertainment Weekly had the images first, reported Deadline.