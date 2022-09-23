Johnny Depp is romancing his lawyer, read on for more details

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is dating attorney Joelle Rich, who assisted him in his libel case against ‘The Sun’ in the United Kingdom. The ‘Pirates of Caribbean’ actor, 59, and the lawyer have “off the charts chemistry”. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal,” an insider exclusively tells ‘Us Weekly’.

Rich was not a member of the legal team that represented Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year. Rich was one of the attorneys who worked on Depp’s lawsuit against the UK newspaper after he sued the publication for libel in 2018. Nevertheless, she was there in the Virginia courtroom to “support” the actor.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” the source added. Rich was married when she met Depp, according to the insider, but she is currently divorcing her husband. She has two children with her ex-spouse.

Rumours about the artiste dating a different lawyer during his defamation trial against Heard, 36, circulated. Camille Vasquez was one of the lawyers he was represented by in that case. The 38-year-old Southwestern Law School alumna then denounced “sexist” rumours regarding her relationship with Depp.