Journalist-turned-filmmaker K Jayadev passes away in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 11:08 PM

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and film director, K Jayadev has passed away in Hyderabad on Monday night following a heart attack. He was 49.

Regarded as a multifaceted talent, the journalist-turned-filmmaker, K Jayadev made his debut feature film debut with ‘Korangi Nunchi’ in 2022, which was produced by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Among his notable achievements are the prestigious National awards he received for his documentaries, including titles such as ‘Surabhi’, ‘Janani’, ‘Prof CNR Rao – the Man Who Knew the Future’, and ‘MS Swaminathan – For a Poverty and Hunger-Free World’.

K Jayadev is the younger son of noted senior journalist KNT Sastry. He is survived his wife and two children.